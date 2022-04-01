Bray Wyatt arrives in Dallas; makes a major tease

Bray Wyatt shared a message with his fans upon arriving in Dallas for WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Bray Wyatt hasn't wrestled a match ever since he was released from WWE last year. Since then, speculation has been running rampant among fans in regards to his pro-wrestling career.

Wyatt recently shared a post on his official Instagram handle. The former WWE Superstar revealed that he had arrived in Dallas. He added that he misses his fans and will answer many questions over the next hour or so.

Wyatt also made a big tease on the last line of his post. The former Universal Champion told fans to keep one thing in mind while asking him questions: he hates ruining surprises.

"I just got to Dallas. This place feels so alive, it makes me feel alive. This week in particular has always been a huge part of me. God damn I missed this energy. I missed all of you too. I’m sure some of you have questions for me. I got answers. Here it is. I’ll reply to 6 questions in the next hour. Keep in mind I hate ruining surprises," wrote Wyatt.

With the last line, Wyatt could be hinting at his own participation in the event. He could also be urging fans not to ask for any spoilers about the show. However, this is all our speculation, and his tease could be about anything.

Bray Wyatt was one of the most unique characters of the modern era

Bray Wyatt's WWE run was quite a mixed bag. The Wyatt Family leader made his main roster debut in 2013 and targeted Kane. He established himself as one of the scariest entities in all of WWE.

Wyatt won his only WWE title on the road to WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Unfortunately, he lost the coveted belt at The Show of Shows to arch-rival Randy Orton.

Two years later, Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins to win his first Universal title. Wyatt was donning the persona of The Fiend at the time, and fans believed that a bright future was ahead of him. However, he lost the belt to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2020.

Wyatt engaged in a feud with Randy Orton during his final months with WWE, culminating in a loss at WrestleMania 37.

What do you make of Bray Wyatt's message on Instagram? What major surprise could he be hinting at in his last line? Sound off in the comments below.

