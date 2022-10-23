Bray Wyatt asks an interesting question in his new cryptic Twitter bio

Bray Wyatt made an interesting change to his Twitter bio shortly after the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

Bray Wyatt is currently one of the hottest entities in the pro wrestling world following his big return at Extreme Rules 2022. The Eater of Worlds is now a SmackDown-exclusive superstar, and fans are quite excited to see what he has in store for them in the coming weeks.

On last night's SmackDown, Wyatt made a 'confession' and teased doing 'horrible things' to 'them' in a cryptic message. He took to Twitter shortly after and made a change to his bio. Wyatt's Twitter bio now features a cryptic question.

Check it out below:

"So where were the spiders while the fly tried to break our bones?"

What is the meaning of Bray Wyatt's new Twitter bio?

While it's not clear what Wyatt is implying here, the origin of his new Twitter bio has been revealed. Several fans on Twitter and Reddit pointed out that Wyatt's question is a line from a David Bowie song called "Ziggy Stardust."

For those who missed Wyatt's promo on last night's SmackDown, here's an excerpt from his 'confession':

"So here it goes – I confess that I have problems. I know I've always had problems, it's not hard for people to see. But there's a few of them, like anger, that can sometimes take me to places where I don't want to be. And this path took me to a place that I shouldn't have come back from [laughs]. For whatever reason, I get chances, chances that most people won't get. I confess, at this time, that I was happy being left alone. I was OK with nobody saying my name, I wanted you to leave me the hell alone. But I confess that I'm really glad you did because I needed it." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Wyatt's cryptic promo, followed by his new bio, might be hinting at something that fans haven't decoded yet. The Eater of Worlds is bound to play a major role on WWE TV in the coming months, and it remains to be seen who will become his first target on the Blue brand.

What do you make of Bray Wyatt's new Twitter bio? Sound off in the comments below.

