Bray Wyatt breaks silence in a cryptic message after Alexa Bliss' betrayal at WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Alexa Bliss seeminglybetrayed Bray Wyatt and helped Randy Orton beat The Fiend in the opening match of Night Two. Wyatt has now taken to social media and has broken his silence by tweeting out a cryptic message.

Bray Wyatt shared an image of the story of Samson and Delilah. The plot revolves around Delilah, who coaxed Samson into revealing that the secret to his strength was his long hair. Delilah eventually gives Samson up to his enemies and betrays him.

Here is what Bray Wyatt tweeted out in the aftermath of WrestleMania 37:

Wyatt's message is definitely creepy but indicates that Alexa Bliss indeed turned her back on the former WWE Universal Champion by betraying him.

At WrestleMania 37, Bliss was perched upon the box from which Bray Wyatt emerged and her face was covered in black liquid. The distraction led to Orton hitting an RKO on Wyatt.

The former WWE Champion went on to pin The Fiend. And much to the WWE Universe's confusion, both Wyatt and Bliss disappeared after the lights went out following the match.

What could be in store for Bray Wyatt after WrestleMania 37?

In the aftermath of WrestleMania 37, fans are still in shock regarding the turn of events surrounding The Fiend, Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton. It remains to be seen if Bliss will have any sort of explanation for her actions at WrestleMania and what her dynamic with The Fiend is moving forward.

The continuation of the rivalry between The Fiend and Randy Orton seems unlikely, given that WWE usually focuses on fresh feuds following WrestleMania 37. Bliss and The Fiend getting embroiled in a rivalry is a possibility too.

As far as The Viper is concerned, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Orton after his win at The Grandest Stage of Them All.