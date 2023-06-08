Bray Wyatt breaks silence to share heartfelt message to WWE Hall of Famer

It's been almost four months since Bray Wyatt shared an update on his Twitter account, but the former WWE Champion finally broke his online silence earlier today to share a heartfelt message following the passing of The Iron Sheik.

The WWE Hall of Famer passed at the age of 81, and the WWE Universe has since been paying their respects to the larger-than-life star, with Wyatt sharing the following update.

Sheik was a star who inspired many of the current crop of professional wrestlers to step into the ring, and social media is filled with tributes to the former champion following his sudden passing.

Bray Wyatt was clearly another star who was inspired by Sheik, which is why he shared the above message.

Bray Wyatt is yet to be cleared by WWE

Bray Wyatt may have returned to social media, but the former champion is yet to return to WWE TV. There have been rumors over the past few months regarding his status with the company, but it appears that he is still yet to be cleared to make his return.

The Eater of Worlds was sidelined back in February when he was reportedly struggling with a physical injury, something that made him miss WrestleMania 39. It's unclear what the injury is that has kept him sidelined, but there are rumors that the company is pushing for him to make his return ahead of SummerSlam in August.

Alexa Bliss' recent pregnancy announcement has meant that she will no longer be part of any potential storylines with Wyatt when he does return, so his comeback could be a completely different angle, with many fans under the impression that The Fiend could re-emerge.

Do you think that Wyatt will make his WWE return as The Fiend? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes