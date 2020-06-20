Bray Wyatt brings back old character on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt's new character is one that WWE fans will be very familiar with.

After the three faces of Mankind, it appears we are about to see the three faces of Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt is back and he has a message for Braun Strowman at WWE SmackDown

In a move that is very reminiscent to Mick Foley from WWE's Attitude Era, Bray Wyatt brought back the character of himself as a cult leader on today's episode of WWE SmackDown. Ever since his loss to Braun Strowman at WWE Money in the Bank, Bray Wyatt, and the Firefly Fun House has been missing from television. On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, however, the Firefly Fun House made a gigantic return to the picture, and Bray Wyatt showcased a huge return to the world of professional wrestling, with him as his former WWE character as a cult leader.

Bray Wyatt brings back old cult leader character on WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt was back on WWE television again during SmackDown, where he was featured on an episode of the Firefly Fun House. He was his usual character of the television host, where he talked about what he had been doing during his time away from WWE.

Now that he had returned, he was focusing on Braun Strowman again, as he had learned how to bring back the dead. Ramblin' Rabbit also reminded him of the big loss that he had suffered at the hands of Braun Strowman at WWE Money in the Bank.

Braun Strowman interrupted him to say that he had his chance when he faced Strowman and lost for the WWE Universal title, but Wyatt said that when he had said that he had learned how to bring back the dead, he was not joking.

Then, a vignette showcased Bray Wyatt from his days as the Cult Leader, when he was working with Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan. He said that he had created Strowman and he could destroy him, before turning around as the old creepy cult leader Bray Wyatt personality and said, "You look like you've seen a ghost..."

Bray Wyatt signed off by telling him that Braun Strowman knew how to find him, and to follow the buzzards.

The entire segment seems to be leading to a match at WWE Extreme Rules, where Braun Strowman will have to overcome Wyatt as he once was, in the form of the man who introduced him to WWE. With that being said, this could be a long term feud leading to WWE SummerSlam, where Braun Strowman finally faces The Fiend.