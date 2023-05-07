"Bray Wyatt is coming back" - WWE Universe reacts to potential return tease at Backlash

Bray Wyatt hasn't been seen on WWE TV for several months. It appears that his fanbase hasn't forgotten about him since many jumped on what could have been a potential return tease for the former Champion tonight at Backlash.

Mid-way through the show, a creature appeared behind the announce table in full view of the camera with a sign that read, "I do exist #FeedYourWildSide."

It's unclear if this was clever advertising, but several fans on Twitter have jumped to the assumption that it could be connected to Bray Wyatt since he has a fondness for creatures.

Neo @Skely45YT @KofiBab63920236 I think it’s something to do with Bray Wyatt probably teasing his return @KofiBab63920236 I think it’s something to do with Bray Wyatt probably teasing his return

Whilst there are a number of fans who believe that Bray Wyatt could be behind the appearance of this creature, there are others who are convinced otherwise.

There is a chance that this could be some clever advertising for Jerky, which appears to have worked almost too well since the photo has become a huge trend on Twitter, and the world is now talking about it for all the wrong reasons.

The most recent update from Wyatt was that he was struggling with a "physical issue" and went undrafted as part of the recent WWE Draft, which means that he could return to the company on any brand.

There was no timeline on when Wyatt would make his comeback, which means that it could be following Backlash.

Wyatt was last seen ahead of WrestleMania 39 when he was part of a feud with Bobby Lashley, but their storyline was canceled since Wyatt was pulled from the show. It's unclear if the company would want to pick that back up when he makes his return.

Will Bray Wyatt pick up where he left off upon his WWE return?

Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy had their own storyline going on before his hiatus, and the big question was who Howdy was. Since Wyatt was forced off-screen earlier this year, Howdy hasn't been seen, and it's now unclear whether or not he actually was Bo Dallas.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect According to WWE Sources, Bray Wyatt is out of action with an undisclosed "physical issue,” According to WWE Sources, Bray Wyatt is out of action with an undisclosed "physical issue,”- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/uXWGdSsfEh

The two men were also connected to Alexa Bliss, who hasn't been seen since her loss to Bianca Belair back at The Royal Rumble. Could this mysterious creature have something to do with the return of the trio in the coming weeks?

Do you think this mysterious creature's presence at Backlash was a tease for the return of Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

