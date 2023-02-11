Bray Wyatt to face long-time rival in dark match following WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt is set to face LA Knight in a dark match following tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Bray Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules last year will always be remembered as one of the greatest return storylines of all time. Since his return, the storyline has continued to build for several weeks with new layer being added each week.

Wyatt's first storyline feud since returning was with LA Knight, who insulted the former WWE Champion for several weeks. The addition of Uncle Howdy to this feud has made everything more confusing, as many speculated as to whose side Howdy supports. The confusion started when he attacked Wyatt a couple of weeks ago.

After weeks of doing segments and promos, Wyatt's first match was set for the Royal Rumble against LA Knight. Wyatt had no problems defeating Knight that night.

Tonight on SmackDown, LA Knight was asked about Bray Wyatt but said he has put the Eater of Worlds behind. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Fightful Select is now reporting that LA Knight is set to face Wyatt in a dark match following the SmackDown episode tonight.

While Knight has stated that this rivalry is over, we will have to wait and see if this match could reignite their feud on television as well.

