Bray Wyatt finally breaks silence with a cryptic message and throwback picture

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt made his long-awaited return at WWE Fastlane 2021. With a burned and melted look now, he's scarier than ever before. It was at WWE TLC 2020 where The Fiend was burned alive by Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt's Twitter account has since been silent.

Finally, over 36 hours after his return at WWE Fastlane 2021, Wyatt has broken the silence with a cryptic message - a quote from the famous DC Comics villain The Joker.

Someday someone will break you so badly that you’ll become unbreakable. - The Joker

Someday someone will break you so badly that you’ll become unbreakable.

-The Joker



⭕️ pic.twitter.com/o0JNXvohNS — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 23, 2021

Bray Wyatt has also shared an interesting throwback picture with Randy Orton. The photo is from an episode of RAW in 2011 when Wyatt was part of The Nexus as Husky Harris. The photo is of the moment when Orton was feuding with The Nexus and delivered the Punt Kick to Harris in the middle of the ring.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton is set for WrestleMania 37

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Fiend and Alexa Bliss again got the better of Randy Orton in the final segment of the show. The Viper tried to burn The Fiend once again but then hit him with an RKO. However, it was The Fiend who had the final laugh as he applied the Mandible Claw on Orton and followed it with a Sister Abigail.

Alexa Bliss then pointed towards the WrestleMania sign, making 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton official for WrestleMania 37. While there were rumors that the two could have a cinematic match at the pay-per-view, as of now it is being advertised as a singles match.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on The Fiend's new look. What more surprises and horrors does Bray Wyatt have in store for us?