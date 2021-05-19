"Miss me yet?" - Bray Wyatt finally breaks silence after long absence from WWE

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE programming since RAW after WrestleMania 37. The former Universal Champion was last seen inside a ring at WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two over a month ago where he lost to Randy Orton.

Following his loss to The Viper on the Show of Shows due to a distraction from Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt disappeared from WWE TV while Bliss and Orton shifted to other storylines. Rumors later emerged stating Wyatt had asked for some time off to deal with some personal issues.

Bray Wyatt finally broke his silence on Twitter by sharing a cryptic tweet possibly teasing a return. He also included 'zombies' in the tweet, referring to the zombie Lumberjack match we saw at WrestleMania Backlash between Damian Priest and The Miz.

"Miss me yet? #zombies," posted Bray Wyatt in his cryptic tweet.

At the moment, there is no update on when Wyatt will make his return. This new tweet from the former Universal Champion is sure to send fans into a frenzy and many would be hoping to see him back on the red brand.

Which WWE Superstar will 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt target next?

LET HIM IN!

The Fiend usually sets up a feud with a WWE Superstar by turning them into his victim. Wyatt has targeted the likes of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Braun Strowman, and he has managed to overcome most of them. If he does return to WWE soon, who will the former Universal Champion go after next?

The most likely answer is Alexa Bliss, who betrayed him at WrestleMania 37 and went on to claim that she doesn't need him anymore. The two stars could go on to face each other in a cinematic match, which would be perfect for the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Apart from Alexa Bliss, Wyatt could also target Bobby Lashley and feud with him for the WWE Championship. Lashley needs strong challengers for his throne, and The Fiend is a worthy candidate to fill that position.