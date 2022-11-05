Bray Wyatt gets interrupted during a promo leading to a tense backstage confrontation on SmackDown

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was interrupted during a backstage segment on the latest episode of SmackDown. This led to a tense moment where the former world champion confronted a WWE employee.

It is now almost a month since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules. While fans have seen a lot of him in that time, there has only been an inkling of the direction he is going in that has been shown. For the past few weeks, the Eater of Worlds has been interrupted mid-promo by the mysterious Uncle Howdy. Tonight, however, a potentially different side of Wyatt was on display.

Bray Wyatt cut a promo backstage and was unexpectedly interrupted, not by a superstar, but by a backstage staff member. Infuriated, Wyatt would confront him and say that while he knew that the staff member was doing his job, so was he.

While he was talking to the staff member, there were visuals shown simultaneously with the images and flashes that we have been seeing in the past few weeks. He asked the staff member to think of somebody cutting him off in traffic and smiling at him, hinting towards a more deranged side of the former world champion.

While Wyatt did nothing to the staff member and only made him apologize, it was simply a preview of the ugliness of his behavior that fans may get to see.

As Wyatt mentioned before, he will do horrible things on this journey, and he won't regret them. What fans witnessed on the latest episode of SmackDown was just a preview of his interaction backstage.

Wyatt is scheduled to be present at Crown Jewel on November 5. It remains to be seen what the former world champion has in store at the Saudi Arabia event.

