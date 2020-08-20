Bray Wyatt gives an interesting teaser for his match against Braun Strowman at WWE SummerSlam

Bray Wyatt recently sat down for an interview before his highly-anticipated match against Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam this Sunday. He spoke about various things from WWE "ThunderDome" to Braun Strowman dropping Alexa Bliss on SmackDown.

When asked what can the fans expect from the clash between The Fiend and the Monster Among Man this Sunday, Bray Wyatt had the following to say:

"It's kind of like Godzilla meets King Kong. I'm excited to watch it as a fan sitting back here on the edge of my seat. But I really don't know how any kind of ring or any building could hold something like that, you know, to keep those beasts in line. But I'm interested to see this ThunderDome thing and if it's up to par with what's gonna be happening here because if I think about this and how violent it can get. Braun is so big and strong and amazing, and The Fiend is... you can't hurt it, you can't kill it. So, it's interesting to see where this goes but I can definitely say that one will leave and one will not."

Bray Wyatt then mentioned how anyone who faces The Fiend can be changed.

"I don't think either one of them will leave the same way they went in. So, I don't really think there's any winner. And I think everyone's going to lose something."

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman at SummerSlam

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman have a long history as Strowman was once a part of the Wyatt Family. Ever since Wyatt revealed "The Fiend" character, fans have wanted to see him take on Braun Strowman. They will finally get to see the two clash this Sunday at WWE SummerSlam with the Universal Championship on the line.

Bray Wyatt previously faced Strowman at WWE Money in the Bank in his "Firefly Funhouse" persona but he was unable to defeat him. Last month, the two clashed in a Wyatt Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. After a long wait, The Fiend will face Braun Strowman at SummerSlam.

