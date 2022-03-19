WWE legend says Bray Wyatt is his big fan

Former WWE Superstar Rhino spoke of his interaction with Bray Wyatt after the latter admitted to being a massive fan of the ECW original.

Rhino has been in the wrestling business for over 20 years, performing for promotions such as WWE, ECW, and IMPACT. His signature move, The Gore, enabled him to capture a hardcore legion of young fans.

In a recent conversation with Joey Karni on The Angle podcast, Rhino looked back on a moment he shared with Wyatt. Bray, like many others, was a big Rhino fan growing up:

“I’ve gotten a lot of respect behind the scenes and, you know, from the men and women. I’ll never forget the first time I met Bray Wyatt, he goes, ‘Oh man, big fan’. You know, back when I was growing up, it was kind of taboo for you to say that." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

The anticipation of seeing Rhino deliver a gore during his first WWE run in the early 2000s propelled him to the top of the card.

Rhino and Bray Wyatt faced off for WWE gold

Despite being generations apart, Wyatt and Rhino faced off on multiple occasions in 2016. Rhino and his tag team partner, Heath Slater, battled The Wyatt Family.

The cult-like family consisted of Wyatt, Luke Harper (Brodie Lee) & Randy Orton. The two teams came to blows on December 4, 2016, at TLC, with Slater & Rhino facing off against Wyatt & Orton with the SmackDown Tag Team titles on the line.

The Wyatt's were victorious and became the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Despite this particular run occurring late in his career, many have complimented Rhio's efforts as Heath Slater's tag team partner, with the pairing being one of the most entertaining parts of SmackDown at the time.

