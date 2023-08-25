'Bray Wyatt is an iconic character' - WWE Hall of Famer Kane reacts to beloved superstar's passing

WWE Hall of Famer Kane has reacted to the tragic news of Bray Wyatt's death.

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, had earlier announced that the former Universal Champion passed away at 36. This devastating news has sent shockwaves across the professional wrestling industry as many stars and fans have started sharing their heartfelt condolences.

WWE Hall of Famer Kane has paid tribute to the leader of the Wyatt Family, labeling Bray Wyatt as an iconic character.

"Tragic news. Windham was an exceptional talent in the ring. His creation, Bray Wyatt, is an iconic character. Backstage, Windham was a lot of fun to be around, one of those people who never had a bad day. What a loss, both professionally and personally," the Hall of Famer shared.

Wyatt was last involved in a feud with LA Knight, which resulted in a singles match at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Later, he was set to be involved in a storyline with Bobby Lashley.

However, he was written off television while dealing with real-life health issues. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the illness was COVID-19, which had exacerbated an existing heart issue.

Wyatt was beloved by his peers and fans across the world. He will undoubtedly be missed and remembered as one of the most creative minds this industry has ever seen.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Wyatt's fans, family, and friends.

