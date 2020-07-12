Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross post interesting comments on Twitter; they are ready for a dream match

Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross did something on social media that has got the fans talking!

The WWE fans could end up seeing this match somewhere down the line.

The Fiend and Karrion Kross.

The dream matchmaking on social media often ends up sounding better than what WWE actually books on TV. The fans always come up with mouthwatering clashes that, if showcased on TV, have the potential to be spectacles worth noting. One such fan proposed a dream showdown between Aleister Black, Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross.

The other significant aspect of social media is that WWE Superstars comment on such tweets and give the fans a lot of hope of the match possibly coming to fruition. Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross did precisely that by giving their seal of approval to the potential clash as they seemed ready to slug it out in the ring if given the opportunity,

Here's how Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross reacted to the tweet:

Let’s ride — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 11, 2020

Count me in — ⏳ Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 11, 2020

Karrion Kross and Bray Wyatt's current WWE statuses

Advertisement

Karrion Kross' stint in NXT since he made his debut has exceeded expectations. WWE has booked Kross to be a proper destroyer, and alongside Scarlett, he has one of the strongest acts in the entire company. It's clear as day that Kross will eventually become the NXT Champion and that could happen fairly soon.

Keith Lee recently became the double champion at Great American Bash and the speculation going around hints at Lee being just a transitional champion. Night two of Great American Bash closed with the image of Kross and Scarlett looking on as Lee celebrated in the ring with both his belts, which clearly hinted at the feud being next in line.

Kross is being fast-tracked to the top of NXT, and it wouldn't be long before he is pushed to be the biggest star of Black and Gold brand as the champion.

As for Bray Wyatt, the former Universal Champion is scheduled to take on Braun Strowman in a Wyatt Swamp Fight at 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules'.

The cinematic match is expected to have many stunts and twists, and WWE is making sure it ends up being a memorable chapter in the ongoing feud between the two former Wyatt Family members.

The idea behind the feud is to possibly have Wyatt lose to Strowman again, this time in his Eater of Worlds avatar. Both men should ideally face each other one again with The Fiend finally coming to the fore. That could potentially mark the end of Strowman's Universal title reign.

While Karrion Kross and Bray Wyatt may not cross paths anytime soon, the fans will surely be waiting for the day when they do end up clashing against each other.