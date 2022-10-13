Bray Wyatt likes an interesting tweet after WWE return

Bray Wyatt is seemingly interested in using a custom-built Universal Title belt if he ends up winning it in the future.

WWE brilliantly executed Bray Wyatt's Extreme Rules return. The star's sudden release didn't sit well with many fans last year. Hence, his return has left everyone excited about his future as a pro wrestler.

Amidst the hullabaloo, Wyatt took to Twitter and 'liked' an interesting tweet. The official Twitter handle of Top Rope Belts created a custom Universal Championship belt for Wyatt years ago. They shared a photo on Twitter, receiving a mostly positive response from fans. The picture also came to Wyatt's notice, and he 'liked' it.

You can head to the 'Likes' section of Wyatt's Twitter profile to see the same.

Fans are aware that the Universal Title is currently firmly secured on the shoulders of Roman Reigns. Interestingly, the latter won the belt from Wyatt during a Triple Threat match at Payback 2020. The Tribal Chief pinned Braun Strowman to win the prestigious belt that night.

WWE fans share Bray Wyatt's sentiment about the custom-built title as well

Judging by the replies to TRB's tweet, WWE fans are in love with the custom Universal Title. Check out some of the responses below:

LostWorldOfJJ @LostWorldOfJJ @topropebelts @Windham6 that belt is FIRE!!! better than any of the belts wwe ever came up with especially the one with the the fiend face on it LMAO @topropebelts @Windham6 that belt is FIRE!!! better than any of the belts wwe ever came up with especially the one with the the fiend face on it LMAO

Bray Wyatt has won Universal Title twice. His first victory came back in late 2019 when he defeated Seth Rollins in Saudi Arabia. He lost the belt months later to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2020.

Later that year, Wyatt defeated Braun Strowman at SummerSlam to win his second Universal Title. However, the victory was marred by the return of Roman Reigns, who brutally attacked the two competitors and turned heel in the process.

As noted earlier, Reigns defeated Wyatt and Strowman a week later to win the Universal Title. Bray's fans would love to see him hold the belt once again. A match pitting him and Roman Reigns would undoubtedly be a show-stealer.

What do you think of the custom belt made specifically for Bray Wyatt? Do you want him to use it if he wins the Universal Title in the distant future?

