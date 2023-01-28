Bray Wyatt makes "dark" promise to humiliate 40-year-old WWE Superstar ahead of their clash at Royal Rumble

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has vowed to teach LA Knight a lesson heading into the Pitch Black match at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Since returning at Extreme Rules on October 8 last year, The Eaters of Worlds has been involved in a feud against LA Knight. The latter, throughout several weeks, has disrespected Bray Wyatt and his cryptic gimmick on WWE SmackDown.

On a recent episode of SmackDown, Wyatt allowed the former Million Dollar Champion to make amends. However, he fearlessly denied Wyatt until fans finally witnessed the debut of Uncle Howdy.

After back-and-forth shots between the two men, WWE announced that Bray Wyatt would return to the ring on January 28 in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match against the 40-year-old star.

Ahead of the Royal Rumble 2023 match-up, the former Universal Champion sent a message to LA Knight on Twitter. Wyatt claimed that the entire world goes dark when there's no place to run or hide and the lights are turned off.

The Eater of Worlds asserted that Knight would be belittled in this darkness and find what he was looking for.

"LA Knight, you found what you were looking for. Into the dark we go," Wyatt wrote.

The two men will face a new challenge at Royal Rumble in what is expected to be a first-time-ever contest. It will be interesting to see how Wyatt and LA Knight will approach the Pitch Black match as the ominous presence of Uncle Howdy also looms large.

