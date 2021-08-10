Bray Wyatt makes interesting tease after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has made a big tease in his latest tweet hinting that The Fiend is still alive.

Bray Wyatt was recently let go by WWE and the release left fans in shock. Wyatt was the Universal Champion last year and was one of the most intriguing characters in recent memory. He was someone many fans assumed would go on to achieve tremendous success in the company.

Bray Wyatt's cryptic post has left fans wondering if he has something up his sleeve. Wyatt's post featured a fanged mask with a caption hinting that The Fiend is well and truly alive.

"You can’t kill it," tweeted Bray Wyatt.

You can’t kill it pic.twitter.com/Bi13czn5Zs — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 9, 2021

Bray Wyatt's tweet garnered quite a positive response from excited fans

Bray Wyatt's fans came in droves to respond to his cryptic post and many of them seemed hopeful for his future following his WWE release. Check out some of the most notable tweets:

Bray Wyatt was a big star back when he was a mainstay on WWE TV. He debuted the character of The Fiend in 2019 and the gimmick gave a new life to his waning career at the time. The Fiend was quickly pushed as a main event star and went on to win the Universal title quickly.

Bray Wyatt's The Fiend was an incredibly unique character. He wasn't an in-ring technician but was capable of instilling fear into the mind of his opponent courtesy of his supernatural abilities. This aspect of Bray Wyatt's character did turn a lot of fans away, but there were many who loved the gimmick.

Bray Wyatt's WWE release took the wrestling industry by storm and Vince McMahon's company garnered major backlash from fans for letting him go. Bray has proven in the past that he possesses quite an imaginative and creative mind, and would be a valuable 'get' for any promotion that bags him in the near future.

What do you make of Bray Wyatt's cryptic post on Twitter? Were you a fan of Bray's "The Fiend" character? Sound off with your comments below!

