Bray Wyatt promises a new start on RAW after WrestleMania 

Bray Wyatt brought back the Firefly Fun House tonight on the RAW after WrestleMania. Tonight's episode of WWE RAW focused on the aftermath from WrestleMania 37.

It was evident that Alexa Bliss and Wyatt would have some explaining to do after what transpired in the match between The Fiend and Randy Orton on Night One of the Show of Shows.

While Bliss gave a vague answer as to why she betrayed The Fiend earlier in the show on Alexa's Playground, Wyatt seemed to look on the bright side of things and promised a new start for him and the Firefly Fun House.

The alter-ego of The Fiend appeared in the Fun House along with his puppet companions, with Ramblin Rabbit announcing the return of Wyatt. A jovial Bray Wyatt greeted the WWE Universe and said that it was good to be back in the Fun House with his true friends.

Abby the Witch made some rather unsavory remarks about Alexa Bliss due to her aforementioned actions, while Ramblin Rabbit said that he misses Bliss.

Bray Wyatt seemingly got angered at the mention of the former RAW Women's Champion's name but then said they have each other and it will be a new start for all of them. He added that the Firefly Fun House was going into a new "season" and that he felt reborn.

"We will ALWAYS have each other! I think this could be a brand new start for all of us here! A new season, new friends and a BRAND NEW ME! As a matter of fact... I feel reborn!"#WWERaw#FireflyFunHouse pic.twitter.com/PLjXJyEP6s — WWE (@WWE) April 13, 2021

Alexa Bliss betrayed Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37

Every WWE fan in attendance at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and watching at home witnessed Bliss pulling "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt into a trance at WrestleMania, which allowed Randy Orton to hit him with the RKO and get the pinfall.

After the match, the lights went out and when they came back, both The Fiend and Bliss had disappeared from the ring which left the fans begging for answers.

As mentioned above, both Bliss and Wyatt provided vague reasons for what happened. Now, it remains to be seen if Wyatt or The Fiend will ever cross paths again with Bliss to exact revenge or whether both will go their separate ways.