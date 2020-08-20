Bray Wyatt reacts to Braun Strowman dropping Alexa Bliss on SmackDown 

WWE Superstar, Bray Wyatt, recently sat down for an interview before his Universal Championship match against Braun Strowman at WWE SummerSlam. Bray Wyatt was asked about his reaction to "The Monster Among Men" dropping Alexa Bliss on SmackDown last week, to which he said:

"First of all, I don't know what's gotten into Braun lately. But ever since he shaved his head, he has been in a really really bad mood. And, I love Braun like a brother. And, I just don't know what's gotten into him. Maybe he has a cavity or something we can all fix and help him."

Bray Wyatt then joked about how Strowman gets really angry when he stubs his toes or wakes up too early in the morning after partying the whole night. "Sometimes he's like a big mean bear," said Bray Wyatt.

"I don't know what would cause him to throw Alexa Bliss 43 feet in the air and drop her like that. That was pretty wild."

The role of Alexa Bliss in Bray Wyatt vs Braun Strowman

During the Wyatt Swamp Fight between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, Alexa Bliss appeared as Sister Abigail and tried to lure "The Monster Among Men" into Wyatt's trap. Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman have previously been involved in a somewhat romantic storyline during their time as Team Little Big in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge.

After the Sister Abigail cameo, the internet went crazy as everyone talked about Alexa Bliss's involvement. While it looked to be a one-off, The Fiend appeared out of nowhere and attacked Alexa Bliss with the Mandible Claw a few weeks ago on SmackDown. This was not all, as "The Goddess of WWE" showed signs of affection towards Bray Wyatt's sinister alter-ego when The Fiend tried to attacked Bliss again in the following episode.

While everyone expected Braun Strowman to come back and save Alexa Bliss from Bray Wyatt, "The Monster Among Men" returned and stated that he doesn't care about Alexa Bliss. This led to a confrontation between Strowman, who debuted his new bald look, and Alexa Bliss. Then, Braun picked her up and dropped her, only for the lights to go out and The Fiend to make the save.

The storyline is heading in an interesting direction and it is yet to be seen what role Alexa Bliss will play in the match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at SummerSlam.

Stay tuned for further news and updates!