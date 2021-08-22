Bray Wyatt reacts to The Fiend fan sign at WWE SummerSlam 2021

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has retweeted a tweet about a fan holding a sign for The Fiend at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE last month, after his 3-month long absence from television. The decision was met with a massive negative reaction from fans and critics, who slammed WWE for letting go of a talent of the caliber of Bray Wyatt.

Fans have since hijacked multiple segments on WWE TV with "We Want Wyatt" chants. They did the same for a brief period of time tonight at SummerSlam as well during the match between Alexa Bliss and Eva Marie.

There was also a fan holding a signboard of The Fiend at SummerSlam tonight. Interestingly, Bray Wyatt, now with the username Windham, himself retweeted the same. You can see the screenshot of it below.

Bray Wyatt retweeted the above tweet

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt made his in-ring debut two years ago at WWE SummerSlam 2019

SummerSlam has been a very special pay-per-view for Bray Wyatt. He had his first main roster match at SummerSlam 2013 where he faced and defeated WWE Hall of Famer Kane in a Ring of Fire match.

Two years ago, at WWE SummerSlam 2019, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt made his in-ring debut, defeating and destroying Finn Balor. The Fiend heavily impressed the entire pro-wrestling world with his debut, including all the elements like his entrance and character work. It was truly the most impressive act in all of pro-wrestling back then.

Last year at WWE SummerSlam 2020, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt faced and defeated Braun Strowman in the main event of the show to become a 2-time Universal Champion. It was after this very moment when Roman Reigns made his WWE return with a new character, winning the Universal Championship from him just seven days after SummerSlam at WWE Payback 2020.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on Bray Wyatt's WWE release and tonight's SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Prem Deshpande