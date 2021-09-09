Bray Wyatt reacts to his fans being called 'incels'

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt wasn't happy over his fans being referred to as 'incels' on Twitter.

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE a while ago. His release was one of the biggest shocks of the year. During SummerSlam 2021, WWE confiscated a fan sign featuring "The Fiend" and this didn't sit well with the WWE Universe.

Keeping the incident in mind, Alfred Konuwa of Forbes recently implied that Bray Wyatt fans are incels. His tweet received major backlash from the fans.

"I don't care how many incels get their Bray Wyatt signs confiscated, as long as #WWE doesn't confiscate signs like this, they're cool with me. #WWERaw," Konuwa wrote.

I don't care how many incels get their Bray Wyatt signs confiscated, as long as #WWE doesn't confiscate signs like this, they're cool with me. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4iYOyUPvBX — Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) September 7, 2021

Incels for liking @WWEBrayWyatt ? Wtf — The Scorpio King (@MondoBurgerGame) September 7, 2021

You did too much with this one… — 🌹Almighty (@DontLikeNobodyy) September 8, 2021

Horrible take. Windham deserves every bit of the love he gets from fans. For you to call them “incels” while saying common decency is fine is literally just insulting him.

Cmon man. You could’ve just said the sign was fine.. — J_Jls (@J_Jls_) September 8, 2021

Ya because people like a white wrestler with an edgy gimmick and they're automatically incels. They call that something... — Lahey Crockett King of the Wild Frontier (@DGMT33) September 8, 2021

Bray Wyatt noticed the tweet as well, and it looks like he isn't happy about it either:

"All you needed was the beautiful part of this tweet. The rest.......," Wyatt responded.

All you needed was the beautiful part of this tweet. The rest....... — Windham (@WWEBrayWyatt) September 7, 2021

Bray Wyatt was a major name on WWE

Bray Wyatt made his main roster debut on the road to SummerSlam in 2013 and went on to put WWE Hall of Famer Kane down at the mega event.

Wyatt remained a mainstay on the roster for the next couple of years. He won the WWE Title and Universal Title while defeating some of WWE's best talents.

In 2019, Bray Wyatt returned after a long hiatus as "The Fiend." The terrifying character possessed supernatural powers and received mixed reactions from fans on social media for the remainder of his run.

Wyatt lost his final WWE match to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, following which he made one last appearance on RAW. Wyatt's fans were dissatisfied with WWE's treatment of The Fiend and Wyatt's subsequent release. Hence the backlash at Konuwa's tweet isn't surprising.

As for what's next for Bray Wyatt, not much has come out since his release. However, rumors state that he could sign with AEW next.

