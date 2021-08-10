Bray Wyatt reacts to "We Want Wyatt" chants on WWE RAW

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has liked a tweet highlighting the "We Want Wyatt" chants tonight on Monday Night RAW.

The WWE Universe is utilizing every opportunity to let Vince McMahon know about the mistake he made by releasing Wyatt. Last week on RAW, the fans started "We Want Wyatt" chants. This week as well, during Alexa Bliss' match against Doudrop, the arena in Orlando echoed with loud "We Want Wyatt" chants. Many fans joked about this becoming a regular thing now in every WWE show.

LOUD “We Want Wyatt” chants at #WWERaw in Orlando during the Alexa Bliss match 👀 pic.twitter.com/cVpvLe2mag — NoShow Wrestling Podcast (@NoShowWrestling) August 10, 2021

Interestingly, Bray Wyatt himself has liked a tweet highlighting these chants on RAW tonight. You can see a screenshot of the same below.

Screenshot of Bray Wyatt liking the tweet

Bray Wyatt was originally scheduled to return to WWE RAW tonight

Bray Wyatt last wrestled for WWE at WrestleMania 37 as The Fiend and lost his match against Randy Orton after some distraction from Alexa Bliss. He then appeared on RAW in his Firefly Fun House avatar. That was his last WWE appearance before being away from television for multiple months, before his release recently.

According to a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the earlier reports of Bray Wyatt dealing with mental health issues were false. He added that Wyatt had family engagements in May and June and was 100% cleared to wrestle.

Before his sudden release, the original plans for him were to return on tonight's episode of RAW. He was reportedly "adding creative elements to his character" during his time off from television.

You can’t kill it pic.twitter.com/Bi13czn5Zs — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 9, 2021

Interestingly, the company played a promo in the arena tonight on RAW with WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and Stone Cold Steve Austin praising the character of The Fiend. This promo was not shown on television.

"They’re running a promo in the arena with Mick Foley and Steve Austin talking about how awesome The Fiend is..." tweeted Jon Alba.

Jon Alba however added that it was just an old promo where they talked about other stars as well and was simply not updated.

I really can't believe I have to make this clear, but since sites are aggregating this and drawing false conclusions, it was just a promo video from their old rotation. They talked about other people in it too. It clearly just hadn't been updated. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 10, 2021

The entire pro wrestling world is excited to see what does the future hold for Wyatt. Will he jump ship and join All Elite Wrestling like Aleister Black and Andrade? Or will he make a transition to Hollywood and thrill the world with his creativity, becoming the next megastar?

