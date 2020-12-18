Bray Wyatt's cryptic message to Randy Orton is related to a 2015 promo

Bray Wyatt's alter-ego The Fiend is set to face Randy Orton in the first-ever Firefly Inferno match at the upcoming WWE TLC event.

Before their TLC clash, Bray Wyatt sent a cryptic message to Randy Orton via Twitter, as embedded below:

Dear Randy,



It’s all a ⭕️



One ending was just another beginning



The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home.



You can’t kill it#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ZhuhMT7w1h — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 17, 2020

There was one particular line that stood out from the rest in Bray Wyatt's message to Randy Orton before TLC:

Back in 2019, Bray Wyatt had revealed through Twitter that he did eight consecutive backstage promos in 2013, where a sentence didn't belong in each one of those promos.

Together, the eight odd sentences made up a secret message. Wyatt eventually listed those sentences on social media:

What makes you smile?

I know you’re listening.

Let me in!

We don’t belong here.

What happened to you was such a tragedy.

Limbo is no place for a soul like yours.

I believe I found the answer.

The angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 13, 2019

As one can see above, the eighth sentence is the same as the one that was mentioned in Bray Wyatt's recent message to Randy Orton ahead of WWE TLC 2020.

During an episode of WWE SmackDown on February 19, 2015, Bray Wyatt sang a song and cut a short backstage promo for the fans. The line pertaining to the "angel" and "burnt wings" was mentioned in the same promo:

"'There’s a –unclear– in the meadow, A place you can’t hide. Walk with the reaper. Leave this world behind!' You like that song? I sing it to all my pets. Right before I put em down. Time’s tickin man. And the angel, with the burned wings, is waving you on home. Find me. Or I’ll find you."

What could Bray Wyatt's cryptic message for Randy Orton possibly mean?

In Greek mythology, the angel with burnt wings may refer to Icarus, who was the son of Daedalus. The legend of Icarus is that, despite being warned by his father not to fly too high or too low to escape the island of Crete, Icarus once flew too close to the sun. As a result, the wax in his wings melted due to the heat, after which Icarus tumbled out of the sky and fell into the sea.

The moral of the story is that over-ambition and overconfidence can bring down a person with foolish pride.

Icarus was mentioned by Bray Wyatt several years ago in a backstage promo on RAW. This occurred a while after Wyatt's "Ring of Fire" match against Kane at SummerSlam 2013.

Randy Orton thought he was in control against Bray Wyatt when it came to mind games, but recent episodes of WWE RAW have shown how The Fiend has outmaneuvered The Viper in terms of psychological warfare.

With the Firefly Inferno match stipulation in mind, Wyatt could have posted the cryptic message on Twitter to foreshadow that Orton might be set on fire at TLC, as a consequence of The Apex Predator's potentially over-ambitious venture to take on The Fiend.