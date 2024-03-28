Bray Wyatt's death was instrumental in top WWE Superstar ending real-life beef with Charlotte Flair

Bray Wyatt's tragic passing helped a WWE Superstar reconcile with Charlotte Flair. The superstar in question is Becky Lynch.

Lynch and Flair have had their differences over the years. The two female stars haven't shied away from talking about the matter in past interviews.

Becky Lynch recently had a chat with Adam Silverstein on the Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast. Among other questions, she was asked about mending fences with Charlotte Flair. Lynch stated that life is too short, and the passing of Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee), and others made her realize that one shouldn't hold grudges.

“…Having that hostility towards somebody kind of weighs on you, you know what I mean? I think life is too short for that and we witnessed that. We’ve seen the tragic passing of people that went far too young, like Bray Wyatt, like Luke Harper, and other friends who passed away that were very close to me in the last few months too, and so all of those things I think as you grow and mature you realize that these petty differences aren’t worth the toxicity it leaves in you and the weight that it carries.” [H/T: Ringside News]

Zelina Vega shared a heart-touching story about Bray Wyatt

Wyatt passed away at the age of 36 in August last year. His passing left millions of fans, as well as his fellow wrestlers, in mourning. WWE Superstar Zelina Vega was quite close to The Eater of Worlds and had nothing but praise for him.

Last year, Vega spoke with Steve Fall of Wrestling News and revealed a heart-touching story about Wyatt. She stated that the late superstar once started a 'Thea' chant while she was having a tryout match.

"He started a 'Thea' chant! He started cheering for me during the match and it was right as I was hitting my comeback. And he was getting everybody else involved and everybody at that point was cheering for me. And then they started clapping after the match was done, and he led that, he led that whole thing. And then I see him walk up to who was in charge of TR at the time, Talent Relations, and he said, 'She should be with us! That girl, right there! She's been working her a** off like she deserves to be with us.' And I was like, 'Whoa! Bray Wyatt just said that! That is the coolest freaking thing ever!'"

Wyatt later had a chat with the WWE officials and told them that they should sign Vega to a contract.

