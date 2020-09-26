WWE legend IRS was released from his role as a producer earlier this month. IRS, real name Mike Rotunda, was first furloughed in April. He is the father of WWE Superstars Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt.

IRS was recently a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast and opened up about his release from WWE and why he was fine wih it:

Well, I got furloughed in the middle of April, along with a number of other people. So it’s been quite some time, and didn’t look like it was gonna open back up. I kinda prepared myself for it, but I wasn’t exactly sure what was gonna happen. Which, I’m fine with it, you know. Like you said, I had a long run there. I’m 62 years old and to be honest with you, it was harder and harder to do all the traveling and you know, keep that pace. It definitely helps being a little younger when you’re trying to keep the pace that you’d have to working for WWE. Especially since my whole time there, we did live shows. Like depending on which show you were on, we did both television shows and I did a ton of live events which were like Friday, Saturday, Sunday and then TVs were Monday, Tuesday until they switched to the Friday Night SmackDown. H/T: 411Mania

IRS opens up about spending more time at home

IRS also opened up about finally getting more time at home with his wife. He said that in the 36 years he'd been married, he'd been on the road for 33 of them:

I definitely put a lot of time in on the road and it’s kinda nice being home. My wife and I have been married — it’ll be 36 years in October, and all but three years of that I’ve been on the road. So I mean, that’s a long time and I’m actually kind of enjoying to be home more, and be around my wife. H/T: 411Mania

IRS also said that time at home allowed him to spend more time with his grandkids and to do the things he loves like going fishing. He added that with more free time he had more time to do things that were fun.