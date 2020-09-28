WWE legend Mike Rotunda aka IRS was recently interviewed by The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. Rotunda worked as a producer in WWE until his recent release. During the interview, Rotunda opened up about his soon and the Bray Wyatt character in WWE:

Yeah, I think Bray came up with a lot of it. I’m sure Creative helped in it. I don’t know per se — I kind of let them do their own deals, you know. But like I said, I think Windham is very creative and had a lot of different ideas for that character … I think he came up with quite a bit of it, but I’m sure he had help from WWE Creative as well. H/T: 411Mania

Mike Rotunda's thoughts on 'The Fiend' in WWE

Mike Rotunda went on to talk about The Fiend and how he had no idea that his son was about to start the character even though they still worked in the same company at the time. Rotunda also said that it was Bray Wyatt who came up with most of chacacter for The Fiend although he would have certainly been given direction by creative:

Yeah, I thought the Bray Wyatt character was out of the box. Because I hadn’t seen anything like that, and he pulled it off so well, you know? Man, I didn’t even know he was gonna start doing The Fiend stuff. And all of a sudden, I was like a new fan watching it myself, because I wasn’t aware that he was — even though you work for the same company there, you could go a month without being on the same show because we were running so many shows [in] different directions.

And I’m sure he did have quite a bit of input in it, because the fact of the matter is when you do have your own input, you’re gonna be more comfortable with thinking in that direction. And I’m sure Creative gave him some direction as well, too. But I think he came up with quite a bit of that with his own creative. H/T: 411Mania

Bray Wyatt is currently in the midst of a storyline with Alexa Bliss right now on WWE SmackDown.