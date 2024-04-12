Bray Wyatt's former tag team partner considering in-ring return 12 years after WWE exit

Bray Wyatt teamed up with several WWE stars before joining forces with Erick Rowan and Luke Harper to create The Wyatt Family in 2012. One of the WWE legend's first tag team partners, Marcus Owens, recently provided an update on his in-ring future.

Owens was part of WWE's Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental system between 2008 and 2012. He formed alliances with various up-and-coming WWE talents at the time, including Big E, Xavier Woods, and Wyatt.

In an interview with Developmentally Speaking, the 43-year-old said he is considering wrestling again to show his son what he used to do:

"The other night, I had made the decision I'm gonna compete in my very first bodybuilding show, June 29th," Owens stated. "Then I said, you know what, I said wouldn't it be cool to have one last run so my son can actually see me in action in the ring, and then I can ride off into the sunset on my own terms. I'm kinda toying with the idea right now. I'm not too sure." [24:54 – 25:18]

Marcus Owens challenged for the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship with Bray Wyatt and Xavier Woods. However, he never held a title during his WWE developmental stint.

Bray Wyatt's former tag team partner explains health issue

Marcus Owens' last televised WWE match ended in defeat against Cesaro on the February 12, 2012, episode of FCW TV. He also shared the ring with Big Cass, Corey Graves, Jinder Mahal, and many other high-profile names around that time.

More than a decade on, Owens said a recent health issue is the only thing that could prevent an in-ring return:

"The only reason why is because in 2019 I was diagnosed with epilepsy. We don't know where it came from. It's idiopathic epilepsy. I've suffered a number of concussions while I was wrestling, so it could be from that, but all of my doctors, my tests and brain scans, EKGs, and everything like that, they show everything as negative." [25:19 – 25:39]

Owens was also known as Vic Adams in developmental. Bray Wyatt wrestled under the name Duke Rotundo during their short-lived tag team alliance.

