Bray Wyatt's real-life family member appears to tease connection to WWE's Wyatt 6 character

Since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE and unveiled Uncle Howdy, the character's identity has become one of the biggest talking points.

Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, known as IRS during his WWE career, has seemingly thrown his hat into the ring with his latest tweet, where he seems to tease a connection to Uncle Howdy.

Fans have speculated that Uncle Howdy could be a close member of Wyatt's family since he appears to have personal information about the star.

While Bo Dallas and Barry Windham are the two main men believed to be under the mask, it could be Wyatt's own father who has been haunting him over the past few weeks.

Bray Wyatt will be part of WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The Eater of Worreturnedturn to WWE last month and the former Champion is yet to pick up a feud. Recently, he has been setting the scene for his new character and teasing what could be next.

Despite not having a feud at the moment, Wyatt has still been announced as one of the stars who will make the trip over to the Middle East for Crown Jewel on Saturday night.

It was announced on RAW that the former Universal Champion will be making an appearance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but there was no update on what the star will be doing.

Wyatt could pick a storyline for himself if he decides to invade a match or could make an appearance as part of a backstage vignette instead. As of writing, it's still unclear, but given Wyatt's eerie persona, it's likely that he wants to keep fans in the dark.

