Bray Wyatt's rumored opponent frustrated over blockbuster match being canceled at WWE WrestleMania 39

A former world champion was set to face the late star Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) at WWE WrestleMania 39, however, the blockbuster match got canceled.

Ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals, WWE began building toward Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt, presumably a massive one-on-one match. The 36-year-old late superstar played mind games and antics with The All Mighty.

The former Universal Champion mocked Lashley doing the "Muscle Man" dance, followed by unleashing a sneak attack at the hands of Uncle Howdy on an episode of SmackDown.

However, The Eater of Worlds was written off the TV a few weeks before Mania due to an undisclosed health issue. While speaking on the latest episode of WWE's After The Bell, Bobby Lashley addressed that he was frustrated about not having a match at WrestleMania.

The 47-year-old stated it was stressful and immensely difficult to digest not having a match at Mania after he worked hard throughout the year.

"I think a lot of things situation revolving WrestleMania kind of really, really hit me pretty hard. You know, I put in a lot of work throughout the year, put myself at a certain level in the company and I’ve kept that level up. I work my a** off, I train hard all the time. Everybody knows that’s just me. And then when that big show came around, I just didn’t have a spot at WrestleMania. And you know, I try to hold it in," Lashley said. [23:27 - 23:59]

Listen to the full podcast below:

Bray Wyatt's last match was at WWE Royal Rumble

The Chief Content Officer Triple H first broke the tragic news about the untimely passing of Bray Wyatt at the age of 36 due to a heart attack while recovering from a life-threatening illness.

As mentioned earlier, The Eater of Worlds was set to lock horns with The All Mighty, but the late star was away from in-ring action. Before Lashley, Bray Wyatt took on LA Knight in his first televised match at Royal Rumble 2023 since his return in 2022.

The former Universal Champion emerged victorious in his last match against The Megastar. Knight got a massive push after facing the 36-year-old star in a Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble as the star went on to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

It remains to be seen if Knight confronts The Tribal Chief on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

What did you think of Bobby Lashley missing a huge WrestleMania 39 spot? Sound off in the comments section below.

