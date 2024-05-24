Bray Wyatt's sister Mika sends a heartbreaking message to fans on his 37th birthday

Bray Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda, has sent a heartbreaking message in her latest tweet. For those unaware, Wyatt would have turned 37 yesterday.

The wrestling world celebrated Wyatt's 37th birthday yesterday, and several personalities sent heartfelt wishes to the late star on social media. Wyatt tragically passed away last year due to a heart attack.

Mika Rotunda, Bray Wyatt's sister, penned a heartbreaking message addressed to fans on her X/Twitter handle.

Check it out below:

"Today has been a tough one y’all."

Mika also wrote a lengthy message addressed to Bray Wyatt on her Instagram

Mika took to her Instagram handle yesterday and penned a heartfelt message remembering her late brother. You can check out an excerpt from her message below:

"May 23rd. I’ve never lived a May 23rd without Windham. And I’ve never dreaded it until now. Many nights I lie awake before I finally drift off to sleep trying to still comprehend that it happened. That God really, actually did call him home. Today should be Windham’s 37th Birthday. What an absolute robbery this feels like in soul, body and subconscious. To wake up and know I cannot call him. Or send stupid GIFs or show up at his house with a cookie cake. Today would be Windham’s 37th Birthday."

Bray was one of WWE's most popular stars. His 2021 release came as a massive shock to the WWE Universe and many wrestling personalities. The fans were beyond happy when he eventually returned at the 2022 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

Bray Wyatt engaged in a months-long feud with the popular LA Knight and then set his sights on Bobby Lashley. He then disappeared from WWE TV on the Road to WrestleMania 39, and the feud was canceled. Wyatt died in his sleep on August 24, 2023.