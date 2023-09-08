Bray Wyatt's sister Mika sends a heartfelt message to the late wrestler after his tragic death

Bray Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda, recently penned a heartfelt message reacting to the star's untimely passing.

The Eater of Worlds passed away on August 24 at the age of 36, leaving the wrestling world in mourning. WWE later presented a tribute special on SmackDown, remembering the late wrestler.

Bray Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda, was away from social media for a while. She has now put up a throwback childhood photo of Bray with a message to her late brother.

"💔'No one ever told me that grief felt so much like fear.' -C.S Lewis. I love you more, @Windham6," she wrote.

Bray Wyatt's heartfelt gesture towards a female WWE star

Back when Zelina Vega was trying to bag a contract with WWE, she did a few tryouts with the company. During one of those tryout matches, Wyatt noticed Vega and was quite impressed with her ability in the ring.

He started a 'Thea' chant and later told the Talent Relations head that she deserved to be in WWE. Here's what Vega said about the wholesome moment while chatting with Steve Fall:

"He started a Thea chant! He started cheering for me during the match and it was right as I was hitting my comeback. And he was getting everybody else involved and everybody at that point was cheering for me. And then they started clapping after the match was done, and he led that, he led that whole thing. And then I see him walk up to who was in charge of TR at the time, Talent Relations, and he said, 'She should be with us! That girl, right there! She's been working her a** off like she deserves to be with us.' And I was like, 'Whoa! Bray Wyatt just said that! That is the coolest freaking thing ever!'" [19:42 to 20:19]

Wyatt left an incredibly positive mark in the world of pro wrestling. He will forever be remembered for being a genuinely nice human in addition to being a creative genius.

