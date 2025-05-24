Bray Wyatt's sister Mika sends three-word message to Bo Dallas following WWE SmackDown return

Last night was emotional for fans and the family of Bray Wyatt as they celebrated his 38th birthday and his second since his passing.

The former WWE Champion's aura was in the air as his brother Bo Dallas made his return after almost six months away to take out the Tag Team Division and then celebrate Wyatt's birthday with a cake.

Following the show, Dallas' sister Mika took to her Instagram stories to share how proud she was of her brother for being able to head out to the ring and deliver on such an emotional day.

Bray Wyatt was honored on SmackDown

Mika is also the sister of Bray Wyatt and shared an emotional message earlier in the day, claiming that she would forever be in mourning after the loss of her brother back in 2023.

The legacy of Bray Wyatt lives on in WWE

Fans pushed for the return of the group that had been formed in tribute to Wyatt, but it seems WWE always planned to have them return on his birthday. It has now been almost a year since their impactful debut on RAW last summer, where they made sure that the business stopped and took notice.

Their return on SmackDown made it clear that they now have a new target, and it is the WWE Tag Team Championships. The group looks as though they want to go through the whole division to take the titles and prove that they are the best group on the roster.

Nikki Cross, who has spent so much time on the sidelines watching her team throughout their run, may finally have some competition of her own as Candice LeRae made her return to SmackDown and aligned with her husband, Johnny Gargano, just in time to be made part of the story.

