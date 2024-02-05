Bray Wyatt's sister Mika shares heartfelt personal update

Mika Rotunda, Bray Wyatt's sister, has shared a heartfelt personal update on Instagram.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away last year at 36 years old. His untimely death left the wrestling world and his family in mourning. Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda, occasionally shares heartfelt messages addressed to the late star on social media.

Mika Rotunda's baby recently turned seven months old. On the joyous occasion, she shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, remembering her late brother. Here's an excerpt from her message:

"Everyday, I learn more about this amazing human being. I catch myself telling her stories about how amazing her uncle Windham was. How, he was so excited for her arrival. And that her smile reminds me of him. She’s such a happy little lady. I tell her often, how that was always his temperament too. Just a happy human, with a heart of gold. She is also so expressive, just like Windham! He always was big on facial expressions and animation; it was what made his stories so good."

Bray Wyatt passed away due to a heart attack

On August 24, 2023, Wyatt suffered a heart attack while asleep at his home. Wyatt's father shared the tragic news with Triple H, who then shared the same on Twitter.

Wyatt had been hospitalized mere days before his death due to a heart issue. He was also advised to wear a defibrillator.

Wyatt was one of the biggest stars in WWE and was widely considered a creative genius. He was a former WWE and Universal Champion and was one of the most intriguing characters in all of wrestling.

Wyatt's legacy will live on forever in the annals of pro wrestling. It's almost a given that Wyatt will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the near future.

