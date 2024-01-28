Bray Wyatt's sister puts out a touching post on Twitter/X a year after the final TV match of his life

It has now been a year since Bray Wyatt had the final TV match of his life. On the anniversary of his last-ever match, his sister, Mika Rotunda, put out a touching post on Twitter/X.

It was in the 2023 Royal Rumble when Bray Wyatt had his first and only match back in WWE after returning in October of 2022. He faced LA Knight, who was then a heel, in the "Mountain Dew Pitch Black" match. While the bout itself was criticized for being overly "gimmicky," Wyatt's return had fans on the edge of their seats and made for some enthralling action.

Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda, posted a touching tweet in tribute to her brother.

"What I would give to watch you enter that arena tonight. I love you more, forever."

Wyatt would proceed to feud with Bobby Lashley after reports that a potential feud with Brock Lesnar did not work out.

It was supposed to lead to a WrestleMania match between Lashley and Wyatt, but a case of COVID resulted in Wyatt having to pull out of any appearances he had on the road to WrestleMania.

That would lead to a long layoff before the shocking news in the summer that he passed away. Rest in Peace, Bray Wyatt.

