Bray Wyatt's sister sends heartbreaking message about her brother's tragic passing on important day

Bray Wyatt passed away at the age of 36 on August 24, 2023. Now, his sister Mika Rotunda has shared a heartbreaking message.

Wyatt's passing shook up the wrestling world, with the news almost unbelievable to fans and other wrestlers everywhere. For months, and even now, WWE and AEW stars and wrestlers alike have been paying respect to the departed star.

While the pain of his passing has been difficult for fans to accept, for his family, this time has been an unimaginable nightmare. They have all shared messages in the past about how they have been dealing with the tragedy.

Now, Mika Rotunda, his sister, has sent a message about his passing on the anniversary of the day that he returned to WWE to craft his new story and vision.

She posted on Twitter about never knowing the characters, like The Fiend or Bray Wyatt, that he had created for himself, but admitted that she knew the man behind the characters very well. She mentioned that she missed him as much as the fans did. She also said that she was hurting much like them too.

Here is a screengrab of her tweet:

The message was very heartbreaking, to say the least

It's a story that will remain incomplete, no matter how hard it is for fans to take.

The wrestling community will always feel deeply about the loss of the gifted Bray Wyatt.