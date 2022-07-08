Bray Wyatt's six-word message to Alexa Bliss before leaving WWE

Alexa Bliss recently revealed Bray Wyatt's final words to her before he left WWE.

Wyatt, aka Windham Rotunda, was let go by WWE in 2021 in one of the biggest releases in years. He worked with Alexa Bliss for the better part of his final year in WWE. The two superstars were involved in a months-long storyline with WWE veteran Randy Orton, which ended with Orton picking up a win over Wyatt at WrestleMania 37.

Alexa Bliss recently had a chat with Metro.co.uk and disclosed what it was like to work with Bray Wyatt during his final months in WWE. She shared what he said before leaving, and added that she would love to work with him if he ever returns.

"Before he left, he just said, “Keep it alive, keep it going”, so I took that to heart and tried to keep it alive and going. If he ever did return, a hundred percent I’d want to work with him," she said. [H/T Metro.co.uk]

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt's alliance ended at WrestleMania 37

At The Show of Shows, Wyatt's alter-ego The Fiend faced his arch-rival Randy Orton in a singles match. The bout ended in Orton's favor after Bliss distracted The Fiend. She later stated that didn't need Wyatt anymore and introduced the WWE Universe to her new friend: a doll named Lilly.

Wyatt's Firefly Fun House persona also made an appearance on RAW after WrestleMania and said that he was looking forward to a new beginning. The angle didn't go anywhere and Wyatt was released by WWE in July.

Bray was arguably one of the most creative minds in WWE. Alexa learned a lot from him during their run together. As for a Wyatt-Bliss reunion, only time will tell if fans ever get to see the duo together again.

