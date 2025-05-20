  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Bray Wyatt's son shares emotional tribute to WWE legend with help from his close friend and Uncle Howdy

Bray Wyatt's son shares emotional tribute to WWE legend with help from his close friend and Uncle Howdy

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 20, 2025 15:09 GMT
Bray Wyatt has quite the legacy (image via WWE)
Bray Wyatt has quite the legacy (image via WWE)

Bray Wyatt passed away back in August 2023 and left behind his fiancée Jojo Offerman, her two children, and two children from his previous marriage. WWE stepped up to help the family following his passing, and it seems that his son Knash has got a bug for the business like his father.

Ad

With the help of Bray Wyatt's close friend Jason Baker, Knash was able to dress up as The Fiend and was introduced by his mother as part of his sixth birthday celebrations.

Jason noted that he was fighting back tears when he created a version of Bray's iconic costume for Knash, and as seen from the images, he did a fantastic job.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bo Dallas was also present at the party for his nephew, after months of uncertainty in WWE. Dallas was reportedly injured before it was revealed that he was ready to make his return, and the WWE Universe still awaits the return of the Wyatt Sicks.

It's unclear what is keeping Dallas on the sidelines at the moment. But it seems that despite any personal issues, he is still able to spend time with his family.

Ad

What does this mean for the legacy of Bray Wyatt?

Bray Wyatt has left behind one of the greatest legacies in professional wrestling. The Wyatt Sicks have tried to pick up where the iconic star left off, but they have struggled to step up to the level that Wyatt reached.

Ad

No matter what happens with the Wyatt Sicks, perhaps in a few years, the new generation will be introduced to another member of the family, and he will come with new ideas and a fresh perspective.

Knash has clearly been bitten by the same bug, and if his uncle and mother can steer him in the right direction, he could certainly continue his father's legacy.

'

About the author
Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa Mariee

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications