Bray Wyatt's son shares emotional tribute to WWE legend with help from his close friend and Uncle Howdy

Bray Wyatt passed away back in August 2023 and left behind his fiancée Jojo Offerman, her two children, and two children from his previous marriage. WWE stepped up to help the family following his passing, and it seems that his son Knash has got a bug for the business like his father.
With the help of Bray Wyatt's close friend Jason Baker, Knash was able to dress up as The Fiend and was introduced by his mother as part of his sixth birthday celebrations.
Jason noted that he was fighting back tears when he created a version of Bray's iconic costume for Knash, and as seen from the images, he did a fantastic job.
Bo Dallas was also present at the party for his nephew, after months of uncertainty in WWE. Dallas was reportedly injured before it was revealed that he was ready to make his return, and the WWE Universe still awaits the return of the Wyatt Sicks.
It's unclear what is keeping Dallas on the sidelines at the moment. But it seems that despite any personal issues, he is still able to spend time with his family.
What does this mean for the legacy of Bray Wyatt?
Bray Wyatt has left behind one of the greatest legacies in professional wrestling. The Wyatt Sicks have tried to pick up where the iconic star left off, but they have struggled to step up to the level that Wyatt reached.
No matter what happens with the Wyatt Sicks, perhaps in a few years, the new generation will be introduced to another member of the family, and he will come with new ideas and a fresh perspective.
Knash has clearly been bitten by the same bug, and if his uncle and mother can steer him in the right direction, he could certainly continue his father's legacy.
