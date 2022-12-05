Bray Wyatt's uncle, former WWE Superstar Barry Windham suffers heart attack; currently in ICU 

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, the uncle of current star Bray Wyatt, suffered a heart attack on the evening of December 2nd.

The news was broken by his niece Mika Rotunda, who herself once worked backstage for WWE before being released from the company back in 2020.

Mika wrote the following on their GoFundMe page, which has already raised more than $6,000.

"With deep sadness I regret to inform that my uncle, WWE Hall of Famer, Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack Friday evening. While traveling through the Atlanta airport, his darkest fear became a horrific reality as he went into cardiac arrest. He is currently in the ICU and has undergone an emergency procedure to save his life. As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain."

Mika noted that her uncle is currently in the ICU but being kept in the hospital comes with several medical bills.

"To face these times is one of great stress and hardship. As well as one that comes with extensive medical expenses he is taking on. That is overwhelming to say the least. We are politely asking for any increment of financial assistance to help cover his medical expenses and bills and see him through this time."

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham suffered a stroke and heart attack back in 2011

This isn't the first time that Barry Windham has been in the ICU, and his family have rallied around him. Windham suffered a massive heart attack and a stroke back in 2011. At the time, the star was taken to the ICU and went on to have several MRIs.

His father, the late Blackjack Mulligan, revealed the news of his condition, despite Windham seemingly denying health issues in the years that have followed.

Windham was recently linked to a WWE return as the man behind Uncle Howdy's mask since he has a close connection to Bray Wyatt.

Everyone at Sportskeeda sends their well wishes to Barry Windham and his family at this difficult time.

