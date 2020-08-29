Bray Wyatt's WWE character to undergo massive change after Roman Reigns' return (Spoiler)

At WWE SummerSlam, Bray Wyatt's The Fiend got a major win over Braun Strowman, taking the WWE Universal Championship after pinning him. However, he did not have a long time to celebrate as he was attacked by Roman Reigns, who hit him with a spear. Now, on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns was seen teaming up with Paul Heyman. With Roman Reigns turning heel, it appears that Bray Wyatt could be turning babyface according to a report by PW Insider.

Bray Wyatt's character on WWE SmackDown to undergo major change

According to the report by PW Insider, given that Braun Strowman has turned heel and Roman Reigns has also turned heel, WWE have plans to turn Bray Wyatt face and make him the top babyface on the SmackDown brand.

According to Paul Davis of Wrestling News, after WWE Payback, Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt will be continuing their feud. Bray Wyatt might be the person to go after the WWE Universal Championship over the next few months. WWE might also be continuing the story of Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, as Bliss was definitely affected by Nikki Cross saying Bray Wyatt's name as well.

Roman Reigns returned at WWE SummerSlam with an edgy vibe where he took out The Fiend with a spear, not giving him a chance to celebrate his WWE Univeral title win. He did not leave Braun Strowman alone either, taking him out and laying him out with multiple chair shots.

Now, on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns appeared to fully turn heel when he showed that he was working with Paul Heyman. Paul Heyman is usually the advocate of Brock Lesnar who is currently missing from WWE television, ever since he lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.

Now, Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' character is going into WWE Payback in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat match against 'The Monster Among Men' Braun Strowman, and the newly returned Roman Reigns. With Reigns teaming with Paul Heyman now, his character might be even more destructive than usual.