Bray Wyatt seemingly ambushes popular WWE Superstar backstage on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight called out Bray Wyatt after being attacked by him on numerous occasions.

Numerous graphics related to the former WWE Champion were displayed on the big screen during the callout. This led to Knight storming into the backstage area.

He found Wyatt’s t-shirt hanging up in his locker room as the lights went out. Knight then proceeded to turn on the flashlight on his phone. In a turn of shocking events, Wyatt’s mask appeared behind him.

The identity behind the mask wasn't revealed, but the segment ended with Knight screaming in fear as we went to the commercial.

Bray Wyatt returned to the company at this year's Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. Since then, he is yet to compete in a match, but WWE has teased the idea of a singles bout between him and Knight.

The popular WWE Superstar has been a regular on SmackDown but has mostly addressed the WWE Universe with his promos.

Meanwhile, Knight, who started as Max Dupri on the main roster, was repackaged to his former gimmick as he broke away from the Maximum Male Models.

When do you think Bray Wyatt will finally compete in his first match since returning? Sound off in the comment section

Poll : 0 votes