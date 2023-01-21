Bray Wyatt seemingly returns to his old character on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt certainly confused everybody on the latest episode of SmackDown. After LA Knight won a squash match despite some distraction from Wyatt, the former Universal Champion appeared on-screen in the Firefly Fun House with the puppets coming back to life.

This was the first edition of the Firefly Fun House in nearly two years - almost 21 months. Not only did the Funhouse return, but the old cast was back as well - Abby the Witch, Ramblin' Rabbit, The Boss, Mercy the Buzzard, and Huskus the Pig.

So why is it so confusing? For one, fans thought that the 2022 version of Bray Wyatt was completely different and removed him from his two previous characters - The Eater Of Worlds and The Fiend.

Perhaps the argument could be made by some that he will be regressing by indulging in his old character. However, Uncle Howdy still made his presence known before the segment got cut off.

There has been a lot of confusion over what just unfolded, and it was one of the more bizarre Firefly Fun House episodes.

What does it mean for Bray Wyatt and his future heading into the Mountain Dew™ Pitch Black match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble 2023? Who will win? Sound off in the comments below.

