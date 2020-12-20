Bray Wyatt sends a cryptic message about the Firefly Inferno match ahead of WWE TLC 2020

WWE TLC 2020 is just a few hours away and one of the most anticipated matches on the show is the first-ever Firefly Inferno match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton. The last few weeks have seen Bray Wyatt get the better of Orton and his mind games on Monday Night RAW.

Now, ahead of their clash at WWE TLC 2020, Bray Wyatt has commented and sent a cryptic message about his Firefly Inferno match with Randy Orton:

The thing about fire is, it does what it pleases. I burn, you burn, we all burn. Eventually.

What to expect from the Firefly Funhouse match between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton?

With WWE announcing the Firefly Inferno match stipulation between Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt just a few days before WWE TLC 2020, fans have been speculating what exactly could happen in this first-time-ever match.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported the following about the match, while also revealing that he's surprised that there has been no explanation given officially:

"I just figured it's a ring surrounded by fire match. They've done that before. Those matches usually are really bad. The visual looks good but what can you do in those matches."

"They haven't explained it. They didn't say a word about it last night," said Meltzer.

