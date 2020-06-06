Bray Wyatt sends message to Fandango after WWE NXT return

Bray Wyatt reacted to Fandango's return with a message on Twitter.

Fandango has been part of the WWE system with Bray Wyatt for the last decade.

Bray Wyatt reacted to Fandango's return

Bray Wyatt has taken to Twitter to praise Fandango after his return to WWE television on this week’s episode of NXT.

The Fashion Police member, who had been out of action since December 2019 due to an elbow injury, made a victorious in-ring comeback by teaming with Tyler Breeze to defeat Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly and Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan in an NXT Tag Team Championship #1 contender’s match.

NXT’s Twitter account posted a video of Fandango and Tyler Breeze dressed as astronauts during their entrance, prompting Wyatt to tweet that “this is the wrestling we all signed up for”.

This is the wrestling we all signed up for. God bless Fandango the Violator — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 5, 2020

What’s next for Bray Wyatt and Fandango?

Bray Wyatt has not been involved in a storyline on SmackDown since the “Fun House” version of his character lost a Universal Championship match against Braun Strowman at Money in the Bank.

Prior to that, Bray Wyatt’s “The Fiend” persona last competed in a WWE ring when he defeated John Cena in a cinematic match on the second night of WrestleMania 36.

Thanks to @bakingjason , I fear not the Apocalypse. I’ve spent my whole life preparing for a Mad Max society. So bring it. #Xibalba pic.twitter.com/mvvUKSI8lS — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 21, 2020

As for Fandango, he and Tyler Breeze are set to challenge for Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner’s NXT Tag Team titles.

Malcolm Bivens’ clients, Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar, also look set to be involved in the title picture after their staredown with Imperium and Breezango at the end of this week's segment.