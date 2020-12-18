Bray Wyatt sends a message to Randy Orton after Firefly Inferno match announcement

At WWE TLC 2020, Randy Orton is all set to take on Bray Wyatt. Mere hours ago, WWE announced a unique stipulation for the upcoming battle. The Orton-Wyatt outing will now be a Firefly Inferno match.

Soon after the stipulation was announced for the match, Bray Wyatt took to Twitter and posted a message addressed to his nemesis. Wyatt told Orton in his cryptic message that "it's all a circle".

He added that one ending was just another beginning, and the Angel with burnt wings is waving at Orton. He finally told Orton that he can't kill the Angel. Check out the cryptic message in the tweet below:

Dear Randy,



It’s all a ⭕️



One ending was just another beginning



The Angel with the burnt wings is waving you on home.



You can’t kill it#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/ZhuhMT7w1h — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 17, 2020

Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt have been feuding on RAW for a while now

Randy Orton lost his WWE title to Drew McIntyre on RAW, back in November. Soon after, he faced AJ Styles in a singles match, with the winner set to enter a No.1 Contender's Triple Threat Match for a shot at the WWE title. The Fiend interfered during the match, and it ended with Styles picking up the victory.

Thus, Orton kicked off a feud with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss. The Fiend has been playing his sinister mind games with Orton lately, which is quite an interesting scenario, as The Viper himself is a master of the mind games.

WWE hasn't explained the rules of a Firefly Inferno match yet, but the addition of the gimmick is bound to catch a lot of eyeballs on Sunday.