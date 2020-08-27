Bray Wyatt sends a mysterious message to Goldberg

Bray Wyatt won back the WWE Universal Championship at the SummerSlam pay-per-view on Sunday and took to Twitter today to send a message to the man who initially took the Universal title away from The Fiend, Bill Goldberg.

Earlier in the year, at WWE Super ShowDown, Goldberg defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship for the second time. In doing so, the WCW icon also became the first man to pin The Fiend clean in WWE.

Bray Wyatt sends a message to Goldberg

Having won the Universal Championship just a few days ago at SummerSlam, Bray Wyatt is already on course to defend his newly-won championship at the upcoming WWE Payback pay-per-view against former champions Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

However, in the lead up to the event, Bray Wyatt has now sent a message to his rival Goldberg, with whom The Fiend has called for a truce of sorts, claiming that he has forgiven the former Universal Champion but also told to him to walk away from "the red" if he sees it.

Here is what Bray Wyatt tweeted out:

Dearest @Goldberg ,



Don’t worry old friend we fixed it.



Don’t listen to what they say, you and I know they’re wrong.



I forgive you!



But please, if you see the red walk away from it. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 26, 2020

It isn't exactly clear what Bray Wyatt is referring to but it can be speculated that the newly-crowned Universal Champion is referring to the title picture. At WrestleMania 36, Goldberg was initially scheduled to defend the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. However, The Big Dog was forced to pull out of the show amid the ongoing pandemic.

Instead, Goldberg went on to face Braun Strowman, dropping the title to him within a matter of minutes at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This year's SummerSlam, though, marked the return of Roman Reigns. Reigns has now immediately entered himself into the Universal title picture and will be getting a crack at the belt on Sunday. It also remains to be seen if Goldberg has similar plans or not.

It was recently revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer still has two more years left on his WWE contract, so we could expect to see the former WCW sensation compete in a WWE ring in the future.