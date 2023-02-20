Bray Wyatt takes massive shot at Roman Reigns' undefeated streak with a seven-word message

The Twitter handle of WWE on BT Sport highlighted Roman Reigns' historic title reign in the company, which caught the attention of Bray Wyatt.

The Tribal Chief has been unstoppable ever since winning the Universal Championship at Payback 2020. He recently surpassed 900 days as Universal Champion, along with over 300 days as WWE Champion.

Reigns' historic title run started with him defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match. The Head of the Table signed the match contract after the contest was already underway and used his fresh energy to take down both The Fiend and Strowman. In the end, he delivered a Spear to Strowman to become the new Universal Champion.

The Eater of the Worlds seemingly highlighted the same through his response to the aforementioned post. The Eater of the Worlds pointed out that Reigns may have taken down a plethora of stars on his way to the top, but his journey started with a controversial triple-threat match at Payback 2020.

Check out the post and Wyatt's response below:

What's next for Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns in WWE?

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns are two of the most popular WWE stars. The two are internally listed as the #1 babyface and #1 heel on the SmackDown roster and are bound to collide down the line.

Bray and Uncle Howdy targeting Alexa Bliss on RAW has proven that the Eater of the Worlds is back to complete his story and Roman Reigns is a big part of the incomplete circle.

WYATT 6 @Windham6



I’m ready now Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns.I’m ready now Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now⭕️

However, The Tribal Chief currently has his hands full with Cody Rhodes. Reigns is slated to face The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39 and the duo could soon kickstart their feud. The Bloodline's Wiseman, Paul Heyman, already had a promo battle with Rhodes on RAW, which has made the upcoming match between them personal.

Bray Wyatt, meanwhile, appears to be on the same page as Uncle Howdy now. The duo attacked Hit Row on SmackDown, after which the former Universal Champion stated that he'll be going after the winner of the Bobby Lashley-Brock Lesnar match at Elimination Chamber. With the All Mighty winning the match via DQ, a feud between him and Wyatt looks inevitable.

