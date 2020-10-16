Bray Wyatt possibly takes a shot at Goldberg

Goldberg beat The Fiend and became the Universal Champion during WWE Super ShowDown earlier this year, and it's become clear since then that Bray Wyatt wasn't exactly the biggest fan of this booking decision.

Wyatt recently posted a picture of "Santa's Slay", which is a 2005 Horror/Slasher flick starring Goldberg that received mixed to poor reviews.

While some critics enjoyed the film for it's cheesiness, others detracted "Santa's Slay" for being amateurish. Bray Wyatt could have posted the above tweet to subtly ridicule the WWE Hall of Famer.

Goldberg reportedly did not want to lose against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

As reported by WrestleZone earlier this year, Goldberg winning the Universal Title at the aforementioned event in Saudi Arabia was a last-minute decision

"We were told that Goldberg going over was a last-minute decision, apparently because Goldberg didn’t want to risk damaging his image. It was noted that Goldberg bargained for creative control and pushed for the title win because 'The Fiend' was a monster and the younger fans needed to see him come out victorious, or it would ruin his character."

The report also stated that Bray Wyatt eventually agreed to put Goldberg over, which might have gained Wyatt some favour with the locker room. While Bray acted like a good sport when the title change took place, his tweets since then have targeted Goldberg on various occasions. Whether this animosity exists within kayfabe or in real-life remains to be seen.

Until then, Bray Wyatt might have opened the gates for a younger generation of fans to discover the Goldberg-starrer "Santa's Slay" during the pandemic.

Dearest @Goldberg ,



Don’t worry old friend we fixed it.



Don’t listen to what they say, you and I know they’re wrong.



I forgive you!



But please, if you see the red walk away from it. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 26, 2020

Judging by the above tweet, Wyatt may have called for a truce between him and Goldberg, but the last sentence may have been a subtle reminder that their equation could change if Goldberg were to repeat the circumstances behind their encounter at Super ShowDown 2020.

Wyatt posted the aforementioned tweet after winning back the Universal Title from Braun Strowman at WWE SummerSlam, only to lose it to Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match at the Payback event.