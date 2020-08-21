Bray Wyatt talks cinematic matches and whether we will see more of them in future

During the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE has really dug deep into its creativity to put on compelling shows and matches. We'll get a glimpse of their next endeavor tonight when WWE ThunderDome debuts on Friday Night SmackDown. In the months prior, the company has relied heavily (at times) on cinematic matchups to help make up for the lack of an audience. Two of the more talked about contests featured Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt sat down for an interview this week with ESPN to promote his upcoming match at SummerSlam, and was asked about this new cinematic era. Bray Wyatt, who has thrived off these matchups, is actually in the camp of less is more.

"I think they're fun and all, but... I like being around people more. And those things, they should be... they should be select. There should be a few here and there, and that's what keeps them special. You know? Especially after the humdinger that The Undertaker and AJ Styles put together, because that thing's close to [unbeatable]. To be fair, it had Undertaker and AJ Styles in it, but you know... it's something that you get to approach differently. So it's wonderful for your creativity, but they should be finite."

Wyatt defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 36 in the Firefly Fun House Match and (I think) was awarded the victory over Braun Strownman in the Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules. This Sunday, though, will be no cinematic adventure. Just a battle between The Monster and The Fiend.

Bray Wyatt is looking forward to coming full circle with Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt's months-long feud with Universal Champion Braun Strowman will come to an end this Sunday when the two square off at SummerSlam. This time around, Strowman will be facing the third face of fear in The Fiend.

The Fiend is looking to recapture the Universal Championship he unceremoniously lost to Goldberg at Super ShowDown. Bray Wyatt told ESPN that this match with Strowman is going to be challenging, but also beautiful.

"Being able to go into this match, him vs. The Fiend, is something that... I would have looked forward to if I had known about it ten years ago. This a full circle thing for him, The Fiend and I and it's a beautiful thing. It's something that all of us will be able to take with us the rest of our lives and be able to, you know, reminisce upon. It's going to be this grueling horrible battle that we're probably both going to come out handicapped from."

Bray Wyatt jested that things could get especially brutal if WWE goes full Mad Max and has chainsaws hanging from the ceiling of their ThunderDome set up at the Amway Center. We'll all find out together when SummerSlam kicks-off Sunday at 7 pm EST on the WWE Network.