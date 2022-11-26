Bray Wyatt teases a major return on SmackDown, 40-year-old superstar responds

On this week's SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut one of the most exciting promos since his return nearly two months ago. He denied attacking the 40-year-old star LA Knight last week, only to get confronted by 'Uncle Howdy' calling him a liar.

So what happened when Wyatt appeared this week on SmackDown?

Wyatt's promo had much to do with what people expected of him. He said that he realized that the only language he knew how to communicate in was violence - which is what people expected of him. It went back to one of his earlier promos in October, where he told the audience that they loved the idea of him more than him itself.

Bray Wyatt even teased the return of The Fiend, saying that he knows that's what people want to see. However, he admitted he didn't want to be that man anymore.

Almost immediately after Wyatt denied last week's attack, Uncle Howdy appeared on screen and called him a liar.

Understandably, LA Knight was far from happy about what happened, vowing to get one back on Bray Wyatt. Around 15-20 minutes later, Knight was again found on the receiving end of an attack.

What do you think of this storyline? Sound off in the comments below.

