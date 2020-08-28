Bray Wyatt teases the return of an old WWE faction

WWE Superstar 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt had a special message for Wade Barett as the latter returned to WWE NXT this week. He debuted as a part of the commentary team on the Black and Gold brand. Following that, Barett took to his Twitter account and thanked everyone for reacting positively to his return on the Black and Gold brand.

This also prompted 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt to quickly ask Wade Barett if he was here for the reunion of infamous WWE stable, Nexus. To this, Barett promptly responded by saying that the reunion will only happen if he can come back as the leader of the stable.

Here's what Bray Wyatt had to say followed by Wade Barett's response:

"Are you here for that Nexus reunion thing?"

Are you here for that Nexus reunion thing? — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 27, 2020

Wade Barett then had an apt response for the WWE Superstar and said,

"Yowie wowie, brother. Only if I’m still allowed to be the leader. #WeAreOne"

Yowie wowie, brother. Only if I’m still allowed to be the leader. #WeAreOne — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 27, 2020

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and his current run in WWE

WWE Superstar 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt is undoubtedly one of the most popular names on the roster today. Recently, he was engaged in a long feud with Braun Strowman and even managed to take the Universal Championship away from the 'Monster Among Men.'

Advertisement

From teasing the elements of their history to involving Alexa Bliss into their ongoing feud, there's a lot that unfolded on SmackDown during their feud. However, the final chapter of this title feud didn't just see the Universal Championship change hands. In addition, it also witnesses the return of WWE Superstar, Roman Reigns.

After the Universal Championship match at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns returned and attacked both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. The Big Dog looked more intense than ever, which quickly prompted the WWE Universe to debate if he is going to turn heel anytime soon.

As for Bray Wyatt, his WWE Universal Championship will be on the line at WWE's upcoming pay-per-view, Payback. This will be a triple-threat match as Bray Wyatt is set to defend his gold against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. The three Superstars are also set to come together for a massive contract signing on WWE SmackDown this week.